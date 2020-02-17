Mrs. Katheryn Thompson Norris, 84, of Boone, N.C., the Big Hill Community, passed away Friday night, February 14, 2020 at her home.
Born April 26, 1935 in Watauga County, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Charles and Minnie Davis Thompson.
She is survived by one daughter, Carol Sheets and husband, Hobert, of Boone; and one son, Dennis Dale Norris, II of Blowing Rock; her beloved granddaughter, Sue Beth Sheets; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Dennis Dale Billy Norris; and nine brothers and sisters.
Graveside services for Mrs. Katheryn Thompson Norris will be conducted Monday morning, February 17, 2020 at 11 AM at the Old Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Medi-Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Norris family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Norris family.
