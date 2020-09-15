Katherine Susanna Freeman Donahue, 84, died peacefully surrounded by family September 12, 2020. Katherine was the widow of Floyd Thomas Donahue, sharing 37 years of marriage together.
Born July 2, 1936, in Jewel Ridge, Virginia, to Reverend Thomas Archibald Freeman and Virginia St. Clair Freeman, Katherine, the oldest of four children, and only girl. She attended Queens College in Charlotte, NC, where she majored in Home Economics. After college, travel became her passion. She would say, "In those days, I worked to travel," and she did. She traveled all over the world to countless countries and frequently told stories of her favorite trips to Italy and Vietnam.
Katherine wed Floyd in 1975 and they moved to Boone, NC where they lived for nearly 30 years. Katherine was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Boone, a stay at home mom and an avid gardener. Katherine would work alongside Floyd at their clothing store, Katherine D's and eventually, she opened her own store, The Shirtmaker.
In retirement, Katherine and Floyd moved to Wytheville, Virginia. Wytheville was the home of Katherines grandparents, and her childhood memories and love of Southwest Virginia brought her back. Katherines retirement joy was spending time with her grandchildren who called her Mungie. She took special care to stuff them with sugar doughnuts, teach them family traditions and share with them her love for travel adventures.
Katherine is survived by her daughter, Katherine Donahue Wyatt (Donald); grandchildren, Virginia Knox Wyatt and Andrew Freeman Wyatt, of Kernersville, NC; her brother, Isaac St. Clair Freeman (Alice) of Marion, VA; sister-in-law, Carol Freeman of Winston-Salem, NC; stepchildren, Kathy Donahue Weinandy (Mike) of Tigard, OR, Michael Donahue (Amy) of Prairieville, LA, Sheila Donahue Mather (Scott) of Huron, OH; and step-grandchildren, Lindy and Zach Donahue and Morgan, Baron and Lily Mather. Katherine is survived by many loved cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Thomas Donahue; parents, Thomas Archibald Freeman and Virginia St. Clair Freeman; and brothers, Thomas Archibald Freeman, Jr., David St. Clair Freeman.
Services for Katherine will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16th at East End Cemetery in Wytheville, Virginia, officiated by her niece, the Rev. Schaap Freeman-Fouse.
Memorial Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Tazwell Presbyterian Church, Youth Ministry P.O. Box 26, Tazewell, VA 24651 or Crossnore School and Children's Home, PO Box 249, Crossnore, NC, 28616.
