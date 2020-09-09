Mrs. Katherine Kay "Kitsy" Thomas Tennant, 74, resident of High Point, N.C.,went to her eternal home on September 8, 2020 after a courageous eight-month battle with cancer.
She was born July 12, 1946 in Charleston, West Virginia, where she grew up and developed an early love for life in the mountains. For many years, she and her husband, Jim, have enjoyed their own slice of heaven on earth in their little red cabin on the river in Valle Crucis. There they've spent many days gardening, hiking, and discovering God's beautiful creation. Kitsy was a tiny, but mighty, woman of faith and a life-long Catholic. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point.
She also was a loyal friend, dog lover, bread baker, and outdoor enthusiast. Kitsy enjoyed long walks with her husband and dogs and was affectionately known by her grandchildren as the world's greatest "Nini!" She was a valued, contributing member of her community and a graduate of the University of Georgia. Her favorite event each year was the extended family gatherings at Litchfield Beach where she and Jim enjoyed paddle boarding, kayaking, biking, and bocce. Kitsy used this time not only to enrich close bonds with her cherished grandchildren, but also to enhance her relationship with the families of her nine nieces and nephews. She was an adopted mother to many who will be remembered for her quiet wisdom and huge heart which connected with everyone she met.
Kitsy's love for animals was exceeded only by her love for family and friends. Surviving is her loving and devoted husband, Jim Tennant; three sons, Tyler Covington (Amanda), Braden Covington (Meredith), and Chris Covington (Sherman); her precious grandchildren, Harriss, Ben, Brooks, George, Katherine, Gigi, and Bond Covington; two sisters, Susan Melvin (Jim) of Greensboro and Toni McMillan (Tom) of Wilmington; a brother, Chris Thomas (Sue) of Charleston, WV; her family through Jim, Martha Anderson (Ron), Eric Tennant (Talia), Adam Tennant (Paige), Charlie Tennant (Beth), and Sarah, Will, Emma, Ayla, Olivia, Wes, Claire, Hudson, Caleb, Ellen, Willis, and Liam; and her faithful fox red labrador, Gracie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Antoinette and John Thomas; her daughter, Katherine Lamb Covington; and eight of her best four-legged labrador friends.
A memorial service will be held at River Run Farm in Valle Crucis, NC. For complete details and guestbook, please visit www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Memorials may be directed to Pennybyrn at Maryfield, 109 Penny Rd. High Point, N.C. 27260 or to Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network, 8653 N.C. Hwy 65, Stokesdale, N.C. 27357 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, N.C. 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
