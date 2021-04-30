June Dowling Garlock, 83, of Boone, N.C., passed away Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021 at her home.
Born June 1, 1937 in Wilmington, NC, she was a daughter of the late Albert & Raye Christie Dowling.
June was an active member of Deerfield United Methodist Church for many years. She volunteered at local hospitals and nursing homes, and enjoyed visiting folks. She was affectionately known as “June from Boone” and volunteered with Santa’s Toy Box and Meals on Wheels. June loved spending time at Magic Mountain Mini Golf, a business she and Jerry owned handing out free passes, chatting with the guests and taking care of the property flowers.
She is survived by two sons, Mike Garlock of Boone, and John Garlock and wife Tammy of Chapin, SC; four grandchildren, Christie Jones and husband Eddie, Scott Garlock and wife Angela, and Beth and Grace Garlock; and three great grandchildren, Aiden Watson, Colson Jones and Adalyn Garlock.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jerry Garlock, one grandson, Brian Garlock and two brothers, Albert Ray Dowling and Johnny Dowling.
Funeral services for June Garlock will be conducted a 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Deerfield United Methodist Church. Officiating will be the Rev. Wes Austin. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Deerfield United Methodist Church, 1184 Deerfield Road, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Garlock family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Garlock family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.