Julia Hamilton Braswell, 92, of Cary, N.C., passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
She was born on June 19, 1927 in Durham, N.C., to the late Henry Frank Hamilton and Nellie Howard Hamilton.
Julia was married to Charles Clarence Braswell for 62 years. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, caring grandmother and great-grandmother, and a loyal friend. She was dedicated to her church, Highland United Methodist, and to playing bridge, especially on Mondays with her dear friends.
She is survived by four daughters, Linda Brown (David) of Wrightsville Beach, NC; Bonnie Trivette (Danny) of Oak Island, NC; Marcia St. Clair (David) of Emory, VA; and, Martha Wolfenbarger (Billy) of Sanford, NC. Seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-2:30 at Highland United Methodist Church, 1901 Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607 with the Celebration of Life to follow at 2:30 in the sanctuary with the Rev. Dr. Alan Swartz officiating. Burial follows immediately at Raleigh Memorial Park.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the Methodist Home for Children, 1041 Washington Street, Raleigh, NC 27605.
Brown-Wynne is serving the family of Julia Braswell.
