Julia Church Proffit, 92, of Ferguson, N.C., went to be with her Lord and Savior, on July 20, 2021, at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock.
The daughter of the late Midas John and Cora Etta Winkler Church, she was born August 13, 1928 in Caldwell County. She enjoyed music and singing, and turned down an early offer of a career in singing to be a pastor’s wife to the late Howard Van Proffit, of Ferguson, NC. She ministered faithfully alongside her husband for 65 years in ministry, singing in revival services, funerals, weddings, and celebrations as her husband ‘plunked’ the piano and preached the good news of Jesus Christ.
Her love language was music, and even until the very end of her life, would sweetly hum along to many hymns, often singing words as she remembered. She enjoyed serving the Lord, and gave her life to minister to her community of Elk Creek, her church family at Freedom Independent Baptist Church in Granite Falls, NC, and her family. She was an excellent cook (especially cornbread, pintos, fried potatoes and okra, pound cake,) and was a master of hospitality. She loved big, with her fond hugs and kisses, and was always a joy to be around. What a legacy for her family!
She is survived by one brother, Bob Church and wife Joyce of Lenoir. She is also survived by two sons, Keith Proffit and wife Patty of Concord, NC, Ken Proffit and wife Diana of Boone, NC; and one daughter, Deborah Teague and husband Kenny of Boone, NC; one granddaughter, Tonya Hughes and husband Andy of Pilot Mountain; three grandsons, Kevin Proffit of Charlotte; Brandon Teague and wife Sarah of Statesville and Kurtis Proffit and wife Katie of Apex; seven great-grandchildren, Charis Hughes, Owen Hughes, Micah Hughes of Pilot Mountain, Levi Teague and Annie Teague of Statesville, and Ally Proffit and Carter Proffit of Apex. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev Van Proffit; three sisters, Willie Clark, Mae Cottrell, Betty Poovey; and four brothers, John Church, Jr., James Church, Tommy Church and George Church.
Special thanks from the family to the staff at the Foley Center, and to her friend, Thelma Byrd, who loved and cared for our Mom in the last years of her life.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Elk Baptist Church in Ferguson, NC, with Dr. Andy Hughes and the Rev. Kenny Newberry officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., prior to the funeral service at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Medi-Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Boone, NC 28607 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com.
Favorite verses:
2 Cor 5:7…..’For we walk by faith, not by sight.’
