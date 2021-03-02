Judy Ferguson Wright went home to her Savior on February 22, passing peacefully in her sleep.
Born in Wilkes County, she grew up on her family’s beloved farm, roaming the hills with her cherished siblings
Her curious mind led to her pursue degrees at NC State and Appalachian State University. While at APP, she fell in love with the Blue Ridge and made it her home for the next 40 years.
She filled her home with songs. She filled notebooks with vibrant paintings. She filled the lives of those around her with kindness and joy.
She leaves behind her children—David, Julie, and Becca. Her adored daughter-in-law—Satomi and grandchildren—Leah, Alice, and Desmond. Five siblings Joanne, Susan, Rose, Harvey, and Margaret, many nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Winnifred, her brother Jerry, and sister Anne.
She filled her days with dancing, always dancing for her favorite audience, Jesus. Finally, she gets to dance with Him in person.
A memorial service for Judy Ferguson Wright was conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The Reverend Doug Cheshire officiated.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alliance Bible Fellowship Special Needs Ministry, 1035 NC Highway 105 Bypass, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Wright family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
