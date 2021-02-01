Judith C. Lincks was an unconditionally devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend.
Judy peacefully passed away at the Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro, North Carolina on January 27, 2021. Judy was born on April 10, 1933, in Indianapolis, Indiana to Jack and Mildred Clark. She attended Butler University where she met her husband of 51 years, Bob Lincks.
Together, Judy and Bob enjoyed hiking the mountains of western North Carolina in pursuit of wildflowers and wildlife. Judy loved all things blooming especially those she grew at her beloved home on Grandmother Mountain. She was fiercely independent, strong-willed, and deeply devoted to her family and friends. In troubling times or challenging situations, Judy could be heard passing on her famous advice, “This too shall pass.”
Judy was predeceased by her parents, her husband Bob, and brother John Clark.
She is survived by her sons, Robin (Susan) of Oak Ridge NC, Randy (Karen) of Pemberton BC Canada, Steve (Mary) of Vail CO; grandchildren, Robert III (Maigan), Savannah, Chase and Will Haynes; great-granddaughter Riley Mackenzie Lincks; nephews, Johnny, Jeff, Jack, and JJ Clark; and special family friends, John and Ramona Sturgill.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Well-Spring staff especially the caregivers in Skilled 3 and Rehab. Special thanks to Erin and Sue for their devoted care of Judy.
Due to Covid 19, a private family service will be held at Tanglewood Cemetery in Linville, NC at a later date.
The Family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Church of the Holy Cross, P.O. Box 645 Valle Crucis, NC 28691 or Crossnore School & Children’s Home, P.O. Box 249 Crossnore, NC 28616.
Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is honored to assist the Lincks family. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
