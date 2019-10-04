Mrs. Juanita Miller Norris, 90, of Hardin Road, Boone, N.C., passed away Wednesday evening, October 2, 2019, at her residence.
Born November 9, 1928 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Tilden and Ada Greene Miller. Mrs. Norris worked at Boone Drug and Belk's in downtown Boone for over 20 years. She also worked as a bookkeeper for her husbands business, Norris Plumbing and Heating.
Juanita grew beautiful vegetable gardens and enjoyed creating embroidered pillowcases. She was known in the community for her good cooking and hospitality. Juanita was a long time member of Laurel Springs Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Norris Brown and husband, Steve, of Taylorsville and Sandra Norris Simmons and husband, Dwight, of Boone; four grandchildren, Tennille Brown Baker and husband, Todd, and Tyler Brown and wife, Christian, all of Taylorsville, N.C., Emilee Simmons Hughes and husband, David, of Knoxville, TN and Brent Simmons and wife, Autumn, of Seattle, WA; and three great grandchildren, Lucy Kate Hughes and Owen Charles Hughes of Knoxville, TN and Grayson Tyler Brown of Taylorsville.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, David Norris; four brothers, Clay, Frank, Tom and Paul Miller; and three sisters, Della, Ethel and Delphia.
Funeral services for Mrs. Juanita Miller Norris will be conducted Sunday afternoon, October 6, 2019 at 3 p.m., at Laurel Springs Baptist Church. Officiating will be the Rev. Travis Suits and the Rev. Brent Bolick. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 until 8 p.m., at Laurel Springs Baptist Church. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Laurel Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 7504 US Hwy 421 South, Deep Gap, NC 28618.
Online condolences may be shared with the Norris family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Norris family.
