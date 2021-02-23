We join with you in celebrating the life of JT Marsh as we remember his rays of kindness, gentleness, compassionate heart and spirit.
His joyful arrival on September 20, 1981 was the beginning of his dedication and spirited personality for family, friends, and strangers alike. Native and life long resident of Boone, he ventured throughout the Appalachian Mountains enjoying outdoor activities of fishing, hunting, golfing, and skiing. JT sported the black and gold of the Mountaineers...chanting "APP-STATE" at home and away games, most loudly and proudly at the 2007 Michigan Defeat and Division I-AA three-peat.
He graduated from Watauga High School in 2000. Growing up around the restaurant industry and watching his father chop BBQ and his mother make banana pudding, he continued his education and passion by attending Johnston and Wales University at Charleston in Culinary Arts. He graduated in 2002 and joined the family catering and restaurant businesses. JT shared family passions by working side by side with his father at Marsh LTD working in construction and real estate.
JT held many passions in life, foremost his family. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Margaret Marsh. His daughter Betsy Rose joyfully greeted him at heaven’s gates. He lovingly embraces his children Quinlan, Michael, and Mia with his eternal heart and everlasting love. He was a protector of his sisters Christy Turner (Luke) and Kim Stacey (Matt). He was a proud uncle and father figure to Chandler, Bryce, Harper, Ethan, Alec, and Olivia. With all certainty, he is sharing and reminiscing with his grandparents, James and Alma Ruth Marsh and Tom and Jean Winkler. He is loved by many uncles, aunts, and cousins, as well. JT created many memories with enduring friends, cherished by all. In the past few months, his friendship with Amy Spicola was a source of sunshine and solace. He compassionately opened his home to many rescue dogs, mostly recently Max.
First Baptist Church of Boone, where JT was a life long member has been a source of refuge throughout his life. The church’s compassion, comfort, and prayers surround JT and family has been a healing hug.
As we cherish memories of James Thomas Marsh, we honor him and his life with memorable causes to his heart which can be made to First Baptist Church of Boone (375 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607) and Watauga County Humane Society (312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607).
Celebration of Life services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 25th at Austin and Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Roy Dobyns. Interment will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park.
The family respectfully requests Covid protocol be observed.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Marsh family.
