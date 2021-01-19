Josh Ellis Greene, 48, of Boone, N.C., passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 in Caldwell Memorial Hospital in Lenoir.
Josh was born March 21, 1972 in Watauga County.
Josh was an active member of First Baptist Church in Blowing Rock where he served on the worship team. He was an operator with Boone Lumber Company but more than anything, Josh was known for having the biggest, loving and giving heart of anyone.
He is survived by his son, Joshua Cooper Greene of Boone; his parents, Johnny Ellis and Barbara Lennis Coffey Greene of Boone; his brother, John Sidney Greene and wife Lauren of Boone; his nieces and nephews, Kati Mac, Madi, Jake, Camryn and Emmy; and his dearest friend, Leigh Ann Byrd of Blowing Rock.
A service celebrating Josh's life will be held in March.
The family has requested no food or flowers be sent. Any condolences may be sent to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Greene, 476 Circle Drive, Boone, NC 28607.
In lieu of any gifts, please send all contributions to Samaritan's Purse Emergency Hospital to help other families affected by COVID-19. Please give by going to www.samaritanspurse.org or PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Greene Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Services of Boone are in charge of the arrangements.
