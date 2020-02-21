Joseph Wade Miller, Sr., 86, of Howard's Creek Road, Boone, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home.
Born July 5, 1933 in Watauga County, he was a son of Howard and Blanche Woodring Miller. After serving in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, Wade returned to Watauga County to the farm and to raise his family. His passion was spending time with family, farming, growing cabbage and tobacco, bailing hay and especially, raising his cattle. After farming, his second career was carpentry, especially cabinet making. During free time from work, Wade enjoyed playing baseball on the Rich Mountain and Howard's Creek Baseball teams. A Christian that enjoyed going to church, Wade was a member of Bethelview United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Curran Miller; sons, J. W. Miller, II and wife, Judy, and Roger Miller and wife, Karen, Robert Miller; and daughter, Alberta Miller, all of Boone; step-daughters, Jennifer Peters and husband, Mitchell of Elizabethton, TN and Jodie Whited and husband, Billy, of Bluff City, TN; grandchildren, Wade Miller III and wife, Meg, of Granite Falls, Christie, Donna, and Lynn Miller, all of Boone, R.J. Miller and wife, Lauren of Lansing, and Amber Yates of Boone; great-grandchildren, Ayla Yates, Dawson , Elijah, Byron, Hayden, Zoey and Braxton Miller; step great-granddaughters, Dawne Davis and husband, Chris, and DeAnna Geiger, all of Johnson City, TN ,and Stephanie Adkins and husband, Josh, of Asheville; and several step-great grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Cornelia Smitherman Miller; brother, Carl Miller, and infant brother, Roger.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, February 23, at Bethelview United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., prior to services at the church. Military graveside Honors provided by the American Legion Post 130 and the Disabled American Veteran Chapter 90 will follow in the church cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to the Bethelview United Methodist Church, 5 Holly Winker, 2817 N. Pine Run Rd., Boone, NC 28607.
For all the acts of kindness and support, a special Thank You to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care given to our family.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Miller family.
