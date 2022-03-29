Joseph “Jody” Shuford, 53, of Little Laurel Road Ext., Boone, N.C., husband of Gail H. Shuford, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home.
He was born October 25, 1968, in Buncombe County. The son of Deane Roberts Shuford and the late Harold Joe Shuford. He was the owner and operator of Custom Muffler and Tire, a member of the Boone Optimist Club, and a member of Perkinsville Baptist Church, where he faithfully served in the nursery and enjoyed giving gummy bears to the children. He was a loving husband, father, Pops to Tate, brother, and a friend to many. He loved to garden, loved Carolina basketball and was an avid supporter of the Watauga High School football team.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Hobson Shuford of Boone; one son, Taylor Shuford and wife Spencer of Boone; one grandson, Tate Shuford of Boone; his mother, Deane Shuford of Boone; his sister, René Shuford of Lansing; one sister-in-law, Debra Taylor and husband Lee; and two nephews, Christopher Norris and Chase Taylor all of Broadway, North Carolina. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Perkinsville Baptist Church. The Reverend Seth Norris and the Reverend Harold Bennett will officiate. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 5 p.m.until 8 p.m., at Perkinsville Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boone Optimist Club, www.optimist.org, The Hunger Coalition, 141 Health Center Dr, #C, Boone, NC 28607 or to Perkinsville Baptist Church Nursey Gummy Bear Fund, 274 Jefferson Rd, Boone, NC 28607, to continue the tradition.
Online condolences may be sent to the Shuford family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
