Joseph Fredrick Marcoux, of Vilas, North Carolina, born to Alex and Helen Marcoux of Union Lake, Michigan on June 1943 died from an extended illness on January 7th of this year.
Joe had a happy early childhood with his parents and siblings, his eldest sister, Judy and his baby sister, Susie. From the lakes of Michigan, sunny beaches in the Florida Keys to the West Coast of California in his teenage years Joe most loved all things water! It was in California he met his bride to be, his "best friend", Linda Stuart and then traveled with his beloved child, Joey, to Boone, North Carolina to be wed surrounded by his family, including his firstborn and "apple of his eye", his daughter, Wendy.
It was in Boone that Joe and Linda established Jo-Lynn Enterprises, a respected and successful business that is still today serving the neighboring communities. Joe was most proud of this accomplishment and happy in the North Carolina mountains. Upon their retirement, Joey Marcoux took the helm and continued to build the business and it's commitment to serve the community with pride. Jo-Lynn Enterprises remains a family oriented business now headed by his nephew, Ronald Lee Marshall and partner Jamie Stewart. This business nurtured many employees, served thousands of customers and made innumerable friends in the Boone area. Joe was most proud of his life's work.
Travels far and wide during retirement gave Joe incredibly beautiful photographs and stories to tell, experiencing the beauty of Alaska, the Southwest, New England shores and the Caribbean dive trips with family, friends and employees. Joe wandered the California Coast with Wendy, which gave him much peace and solace. He always looked forward to his Gulf of Mexico fishing trips with his brother-in-law Chuck and his beloved nephew Bill.
Joe's other most loved moments in his life were the family reunions held at their Vilas mountain home. Family and friends gathered for tall tales spun by his brother-in-law, Ronald, much laughter, good food and the traditional hike up the Blue Ridge Parkway to view the North Carolina fall colors and the Smokie Mountains. Joe's smile and the happiness in his eyes were infectious to those who loved him, in particular his many nieces and nephews, children who brought out the child in him.
Across the years his love grew for his family as he struggled with alcoholism throughout most of his life. We will cherish the good times, hold the good memories close to heart to carry us through the grief of losing him too soon.
"Love knows not its own depth until the hours of separation" Kahil Gibran
On Saturday, May 1st there will be a celebration of life at Valle Crucis Park from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Anyone who knew Joe and wishes to come are more than welcome to attend. Thank you sincerely, Joey Marcoux
