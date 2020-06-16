Joseph C. O’Toole, Jr., 88, of Boone, N.C., formerly of Pittsburgh, PA passed away Saturday evening, June 13, 2020.
Born October 15, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of Joseph C., Sr. and Louise (Burris) O’Toole. Mr. O’Toole served in the Navy as a radio operator and worked as a Steamfitter with Local 449 in Pittsburgh. He was a lifelong boater and loved living on the Allegheny River.
He is survived by his daughter Maureen Moses and husband, David, of Boone; granddaughter, Megan Moses and husband, Paul Staeheli; and great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Christopher Ignatius Staeheli of Carlisle, PA.; grandson, David Moses and wife, Alison (Croney) Moses and great-grandchildren Ezra and Audrey Moses of Jamaica Plain, MA; grandson, Michael Moses and wife, Allison (Keuthen) Moses of Washington, DC; and son-in-law William J. Rosko, Jr. and wife, Pam (Kuepper) Rosko of Harmar Township PA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Walsh O’Toole and daughter, Margie O’Toole Rosko.
Memorial services for Joseph O’Toole will be celebrated at a later date.
The family suggests memorials to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to online at donors@stjude.org
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the O’Toole family.
