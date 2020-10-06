Mr. Jon Judson Coffey, 81, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Detroit, MI on April 22, 1939 to the late H.L. Coffey and Gladys Moretz Coffey.
Mr. Coffey was a veteran of the U.S. Army and later worked for McLean Trucking Company. He retired from Mail Contractors of America and was a member of West Haven Baptist Church. Mr. Coffey enjoyed vegetable gardening and raising roses.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Aubrey Coffey; and a sister, Mary Ann Coffey.
Surviving is a daughter, Vickie Riley (Paul); brother, Leroy Coffey (Angela); also surviving are two nephews and his beloved dog, JJ.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Westlawn Gardens of Memory Open Air Chapel of Peace.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association-Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd. Suite 250 Charlotte, NC 28209.
Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
