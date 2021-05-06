Johnny Lee Wheeler passed away on May 5, 2021, at the Gordon Hospice House of Statesville.
He was born January 20, 1947, in Boone, NC, to the late John Scott and Vesta Lee Eggers Wheeler. Johnny spent his adult life in Polk County, North Carolina and was owner/operator of Wheeler’s Wholesale Produce. In his retirement years, he enjoyed traveling and spending time on his farm.
On September 18, 1971, he married the former Melba Jean Crisco who proceeded him in death on August 20, 1999, along with their only son, Clinton James Wheeler.
He is survived by one brother, Thomas Scott Wheeler and wife, Barbara, of Statesville; one sister, Glenda Sue Wheeler, of Zionville, NC, and two nieces: Jennifer W. Jones and husband Jarvis of Granite Falls, NC and their children: Kassie and Garrett; and Natalie W. Greene and husband, Brian, of Statesville, NC and their children: Claire and Bryson.
A graveside service will be held at Pea Ridge Baptist Church, 8732 Highway 108 E, Mill Spring, NC. 28756, at 2 p.m. on May 15, 2021, with the Rev. Jason Kilgore officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service.
The family would like to express appreciation to the Staff of Autumn Care of Statesville for their compassionate care of Johnny for the last ten years, and to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County for the last three years.
Memorials may be made to Pea Ridge Baptist Church, 8732 Highway 108E, Mill Spring, NC 28756 or Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC. 28625. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.
Troutman Funeral Home, Troutman, NC and McFarland Funeral Home, Tryon, NC is assisting the family.
