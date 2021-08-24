Born in Blowing Rock, NC on November 21,1934 to Howard and Mabel Holshouser, John Williams Holshouser passed away August 20, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, N.C.
John graduated from Davidson College in 1959 with a major in Psychology and a minor in Spanish. Additionally, he studied Commercial Art in Pittsburgh, PA, and was in the US Army at Fort Jackson, SC. He oversaw Graphic Arts departments and commercial printing for various companies during his career—Gulf States, Lithoplates, Waldorf, and Champion. Local businesses sought him out regularly for logos, designs, and other art projects on a contract basis.
He married Elizabeth (Izzie) Jarrett on January 26, 1957. They made their home in Newton, NC where they raised five daughters: Norma Matto (Rosalino; children John, Anna) of Greensboro, NC, Lesley Burnham (Brian; children Davis, Avery, Courtney) of Summerfield, NC, Elinor Danford (Tom; children Caroline, Sam, Alexandra) of Shaker Heights, OH, Sarah Holshouser (Paul Brinkman) of Raleigh, NC, and Frances Hymiller (Chip; children Abbey, Andrew) of Raleigh, NC.
John was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Newton, where he and Izzie faithfully served in the choir. He volunteered for church projects, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, and the Newton Depot restoration during his lifetime. An avid golfer, John had three hole-in-one’s to his credit and played many courses, Kiawah among his favorites. He was interested and invested in family history, followed the stock market closely, and enjoyed bird watching (and an occasional good cigar) on the screened in porch of his home.
John Williams Holshouser is pre-deceased by his wife, parents, brother (Howard Holshouser, Jr) and sister (Mary Holshouser Johnson). Left to cherish his memory are his daughters and grandchildren, sister-in-law Peggy Holshouser, nieces and nephews, and longtime friends and neighbors.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church at 701 North Main Street Newton, NC 28658 at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 with the Rev Dr. David Roquemore officiating. *
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to First Presbyterian Church 701 North Main Street Newton, NC 28658 are welcomed. Please share condolences, memories, and reflections about John Williams Holshouser at the Dignity Memorial online site. These will be treasured by the family.
*https://www.facebook.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchNewton/live_videos/?ref=page_internal Service will be livestreamed here.
Condolences may be sent to the Holshouser family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com
The Holshouser family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton, NC.
