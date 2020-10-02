John William “Bill” Hollingsworth Jr., of Zionville, N.C., loving father of three, passed away at Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Raised in the Annapolis area, Bill was born Jan. 29, 1960 to Joan and John Hollingsworth Sr. After graduating high school, he worked as an electrician at Dynalectric, where he met his wife, Flo. They married in 1985. They moved to the High Country in 1993, and Bill devoted more than 40 years wiring everything from homes to college libraries.
Bill turned lights on across the mountains, but also to those in need. He was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church and also served as the Director of Missions at the Three Forks Baptist Association, overseeing Operation InAsMuch which helps residents in need.
Bill was also an avid wildlife sportsman who shared his passion as a Hunter Safety Instructor in Boone. In 2019, he was honored as Instructor of the Year. A keen fisherman, he was lucky enough to never have a fish story about ‘the one that got away.’
Bill was known for his dry humor and stoic mannerisms that belied a close warmth to those he loved. As a master prankster, he was admired (perhaps even slightly feared) for his practical jokes, like drilling a toolbox to the floor, putting catfish bait in vents, and even duct-taping beds to cars.
Bill was always young at heart and believed age was just a number. Just this past July, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of skydiving, freefalling from 12,500 feet in the air. On his landing, he exclaimed that “this was the best moment of my life.”
In keeping with Bill’s loving and generous spirit, it was his final act to give the gift of life through organ, eye, and tissue donation.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, John Hollingsworth Sr. and sister-in-law, Denise McMahon.
Bill is survived by his wife, Flo Hollingsworth; daughter, Erin Hollingsworth; two sons, Ryan Hollingsworth and wife Sara, and Patrick Hollingsworth; his mother, Joan Hollingsworth; two sisters, Lisa and husband Robin Canterbury, and Lindsay Hollingsworth; four brothers-in-law, Robert and wife Edna Feinberg, Mark and wife Roberta DeHart, Mike and wife Theresa DeHart, and Paul McMahon; mother-in-law, Mary DeHart; several handfuls of nieces, nephews, and grandnieces; and his beloved and loyal dog, Sadie.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church on 3505 Bamboo Rd., Boone, N.C. Masks will be required and available onsite.
The family requests memorial donations be made to North Carolina Wildlife or the Mount Vernon Baptist Church Missions and Benevolence Fund.
Online condolences may be sent to the Hollingsworth family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.