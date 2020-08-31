John "Jack" Whedon Slater, 76, of Linville Falls, N.C. and Davenport, Fla., passed away on August 24,2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leona and Whedon Slater, of Bloomington, Ill.; his brother, James Slater, of Longboat Key, Fla.; and his daughter, Meghan Slater, of Asheville, NC.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Slater, of Linville Falls, NC and Davenport, Fla.; his daughter, Stephanie Slater-Hessenflow and wife Suzi Hessenflow; step-sons, David Woodard and wife Lewina, and Trevor Woodard and wife Michelle, as well as many grandchildren and a great-grandson.
Jack was a loving, kind, and gentle man. He loved his family, friends and his church and he never met a stranger. He could often be found working in his garden, which he took great pride in and always shared the bounty of his hard work with neighbors and friends alike. Jack passed in a tragic accident, but he was doing what he loved for those he cared about, sharing what he had with others. He will be greatly missed by so many.
No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Crossnore School & Children's Home. This is a place that meant a lot to Jack and he would be happy to know that we show support to them in his name.
Donations can be made to the school through their website, crossnore.org or they can be mailed directly to the school at P.O.Box 249 Crossnore, N.C. 28616
Cards of sympathy may be mailed to: Diane Slater, P.O. Box 13 Linville Falls, N.C 28764
Stephanie Slater-Hessenflow, 174 Rivermist Court,
Bethlehem, Ga. 30620
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.