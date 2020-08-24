John Patrick Buckley, 73, died unexpectedly in his sleep on August 5, 2020.
Surviving are three sisters, Kathleen (Tom) Cooper, Patricia Axley, Suzy (Mark) Gavin; nieces and nephews, Caprice Guidry, Lauren and Patrick Cooper, Laura and Joseph Gavin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur P. Buckley and Laura M. Buckley.
John was a long-time resident of Blowing Rock and Boone, NC. He was born in Patterson NJ and grew up in Daytona Beach, FL. John graduated from Father Lopez High School in 1965 and had a B.A. in English from the University of Florida. He was a blacksmith and a building contractor who owned Buckley Construction.
John was a supportive member of the community and was always ready to lend a hand. He was passionate about restoring and repairing historic buildings and residencies. He was a talented individual and even designed and built his own house in the mountains that he loved.
In his spare time, John enjoyed reading, art and listening to talk radio. He will be missed by many who relied on him for his expert craftsmanship and friendship. John had a big heart, and a quick wit. Although he never had children of his own, he cherished and spoiled his nieces and nephews. He was a loving brother and uncle, and will be missed dearly by his family.
Memorial services for John Patrick Buckley will be indefinitely postponed due to Covid-19. Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Buckley family.
