John Moore, 75, of Stone Mountain Road, Vilas, N.C., passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at his residence.
Johnny Lee Moore was born January 22, 1946 to the late Ulysses and Addie Moore in Vilas, North Carolina.
He was baptized at an early age and became a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Vilas, NC. Johnny Lee went to Watauga Consolidated School, but finished high school at Appalachian High School, in Boone, North Carolina. He then continued his education at A&T College in Greensboro, NC. Later he Johnny Lee was drafted in the army for 3 years. He then moved to Detroit, Michigan where he worked a short time at Ford & Chrysler. He returned home to work with Skyline Telephone Company where retired after 28 years of service.
Johnny Lee was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Ulysses and Addie McQueen Moore; four sisters, Nancy Burkett Moore, Carolyn Moore, Lillian Moore, and Joyce Mae Moore; and six brothers, William Franklin, Clarence Moore, Eddie Moore, Grady Moore, Robert Moore and Joe Moore.
He was survived by his sister, Joann Moore of Vilas, NC; one Sister-In-Law, Mickie (Edwin) Moore of Shelbyville, TN; one brother, Landon Moore of Detroit, MI. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for John Moore were conducted Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body lay in state from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Interment followed in the Moore Family Cemetery. Military honors were provided by the American Legion, Post 130 and DAV, Chapter 90.
The family received friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., prior to the service, at the chapel.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1300 Baxter Street, Suite 150, Charlotte, North Carolina 28204.
Online condolences may be sent to the Moore family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
