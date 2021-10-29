John C. Winebarger, 88, of Meat Camp Road, Boone, N.C., passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Funeral services for John C. Winebarger will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The Reverend Jerry Moretz and the Reverend Randy Miller. Interment will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to the service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Holly Hollars and Medi Home Hospice for their wonderful care of our dad during this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorials be made to Pleasant Valley Church Cemetery Fund, care of Len Moretz, 215 Len Moretz Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Winebarger family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
