John Alley, 71, of Boone, N.C., passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at his residence.
John Alley was a graduate of Appalachian State University and one of the first graduates of the ROTC program at ASU. After graduating ASU John and Patsy decided to stay in Boone and make it their home. John served as a Health Inspector and Environmental Health Supervisor of the Watauga County Health Department and taught at ASU.
John served in the US Army for 30 years and was a Brigade commander at Ft Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina. During his time in the Army, John was awarded countless medals, ribbons, and commendations. John also played an active role in Military Officers Association, Purple Heart Homes, and an active member of Alliance Bible Fellowship.
John retired in 2008 as a Full Bird Colonel and began his second career as a loving grandfather. He delighted in all four of his grandchildren and looked forward to each visit and phone call. It is impossible to sum up his lifetime of service, sacrifice and generosity with a few words. He is very much loved and missed by friends, family, and all those he touched over the years.
John loved God, he loved his Country, and he loved his family and he lived out that dedication every day.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Leggette Alley of the home; one daughter, Elyse Alley Darling and husband Todd of Cary North Carolina; one son, John McLean Alley, II and wife Heather of Orlando, Florida; four grandchildren, Gavin McLean Darling, Alley Stewart Darling both of Cary, Miko Alley and Leia Alley both of Orlando, Florida; and one sister, Jennifer Alley of Wilmington, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Clem McLean and Norene Livingston Alley and one brother, Randy Alley.
Funeral services for John Alley were conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Alliance Bible Fellowship. Pastor Doug Cheshire and Pastor Scott Andrews officiated. The body lay in state at the church from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Interment followed in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MOAA at www.moaa-nc.org or to Alliance Bible Fellowship, 1035 105 Bypass, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Alley Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in Charge of the arrangements.
