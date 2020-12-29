Joanne Waters, 84, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away Friday, December 25, 2020.
She was born December 27, 1935 in Watauga County, to the late Adam Hollar and Belle Greer Hollar. She was the owner and operator of days cares and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by two sons, Gary Waters and Charity of Sugar Grove and Troy Waters and wife Brittney of Mooresville, North Carolina; one daughter, Kristy Anderson and husband Tim of Moorehead City, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Amber Hendley and husband Doc of Boone; Wendy Lemus and husband Carlos of Boone; Chasten Bryson and husband Tyler of Nashville, Tennessee; Christian Waters and friend April Proffitt of Destin, Florida; Amariss Waters of Sugar Grove; Mylan Waters of Sugar Grove and Abella Suprenard and husband Sean of Moorehead City, North Carolina and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Pat Reece and husband Lee of Sugar Grove and; two brothers, Chuck Hollar and wife Lisa of Boone and A.C. Hollar and wife Glenna of Boone.
In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband Albert C. Waters.
Funeral services for Pansy Joanne Waters will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The Reverend Lee Reese will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., prior to the service, at the chapel.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, North Carolina 28625.
Online condolences may be sent to the Waters family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
