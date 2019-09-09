Jo Shane, 66, of Todd, N.C., and Waa Waa, Puna, Hawaii was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident in Boone, N.C., on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Jo requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made either to Partners! Canines at www.partnerscanines.org or mailed to PO Box 33, Todd, NC 28684, or to Aloha Ilio Rescue at https://www.alohailiorescue.com/support or mailed to PO Box 492364, Keaau, HI 96749. Please go to https://austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com/ to see the full obituary.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
