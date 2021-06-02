Jesse Floyd Fuller, 85, of Boone, North Carolina passed away peacefully on April 29, 2021 at his home.
Floyd was born on April 18, 1936 in Clinton, South Carolina, a son of the late Ben T. and Lena C. Fuller. He proudly served in the United States Navy and Marine Corps for four years, after which he attended Presbyterian College and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He later earned a Master of Arts degree in Business Education at Appalachian State University. He also attended the University of Northern Colorado for advanced graduate study in Business Education. He held certifications as a Certified Computer Professional and Certified Data Educator.
He was passionate about teaching, learning, writing and serving the High Country Community. He served as a professor at Middle Georgia College, South Georgia College, Delta State University, Appalachian State University, and Lees-McRae College. He authored over 15 collegiate textbooks on the topic of computers and information processing. Floyd served on the Boone Rural Fire Service District Board for the Boone Fire Department for 10 years.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Edith M. Fuller; a daughter, Cindy Fuller and husband, Scott Cooke of Boone; a son, Michael Fuller and wife, Jennifer, of Southport, North Carolina; and eight grandchildren, Jenna Sigmann, Eli Fuller, William Soule, Benjamin Fuller, Caillean Cooke, Samuel Cooke, Sophia Gohn, and Benjamin Gohn. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Ben T. and Lena C. Fuller; two daughters, Deborah and Jessica; brother, Johnny Fuller; and three sisters, Agnes Blalock, Doris Marsh and Nell Adams.
A family graveside service will be held at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Boone. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Hebron Colony Ministries or Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral Service is serving the Fuller family.
