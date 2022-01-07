Dr. Jerry Ray Fee of Montezuma NC, 84, passed away Monday January 3, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, N.C.
Born May 12, 1937 in Harlan Kentucky he was the son of Ross Morris Fee and Madeline Viola Gross Fee.
Jerry joined the US Air Force ending his military service in Winston Salem NC, where he met the love of his life and future wife, Carolyn Taylor. After marrying and graduating from Cumberland College in Williamsburg KY, they returned to Winston where he began his long career in education as a teacher and administrator.
Eventually, he arrived in Montezuma when he became Superintendent of Avery County Schools and later retired. He loved his work as an educator, the people of Avery County and all those he worked with throughout his career. He loved the outdoors and hiking as well as playing golf with his friends. But most of all, he loved his grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn; sisters, Betty Jean Fee Daniel and Beulah Joyce Fee Wilson; infant brother, Donald Fee; grandparents, Silas Woodson Fee and Mary Thompson Fee, John Gross and Cassie Dixon Gross.
He is survived by sons, Wayne Fee and wife Virginia Staton of Boone NC, Kevin Fee and wife Melissa of Leland NC; grandchildren, Tracy, Anna and her son Owen Pardue, Sarah, Taylor and a sister, Johnnie Lynn Catlett and husband Richard Adair of Maple Fork WV and numerous nieces and nephews as well as his special friend, Peggy Hamlin of Linville Falls NC.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Cranberry House for their care.
A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date. Memorials and contributions in his memory can be made to any of:
Alzheimer's Association or related organizations
Newland Presbyterian Church
Avery County Senior Center
Avery County Schools
Cranberry House, Newland NC
Or other charity of your choice
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Fee family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
