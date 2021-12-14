Jerry L. Bryant, 79, of Hickory, N.C., passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Trinity Village.
He was the son of the late Luther and Dovie Bryant. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his son-in-law, David McCaughan.
Jerry was an Air Force Veteran and owner of Bryant Land and Home.
Survivors include his wife, Christl Bryant; his daughter, Regina McCaughan; as well as his brother, Mike Bryant.
A graveside memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory in Hickory is serving the Bryant family and online condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
