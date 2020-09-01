Jerry Clyde Dishman, 60, of Russell Road, Durham, N.C., passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC.
Jerry was born on February 6, 1960, in Boone, NC to the late Ivan and Nannie Grace Tester Dishman of Sugar Grove, NC.
He leaves behind the undeniable love of his life, Jan Winebarger Pendley Dishman as well as his three daughters, Avery Dishman, Emily Dishman, and Tyson Dishman, who were the absolute delight of his heart. He is also survived by his bonus children, Kristin Pendley Baltazar and Kevin Pendley. Jerry is survived by two brothers, Bill Dishman and wife Carol and Ralph Dishman and wife Vanessa. One sister, Brenda Eggers and husband Michael. He is also survived by three nephews, Ivan Dishman and wife Jesse, and Carter Dishman and wife Beth, and Morgan Eggers. Four nieces, Kasi Dishman, Marly Eggers, Carlyn Eggers, Rota, Andalusia, Spain, and Jamie Dishman. Bonus grandchildren, Cameron Baltazar and Jaden Baltazar. Jerry was preceded in death by his brother Brian Dishman; maternal grandparents, Ray and Ida Ward Tester; and his paternal grandparents, Willard and Janie Dishman all of Sugar Grove, NC.
As a 1982 graduate of Appalachian State University with a degree in Physics and Electronics, he quickly made his mark as a project manager and engineer for various companies in the Research Triangle area. He was currently employed by MetLife in the Global Procurement Department.
He was considered by some to be one of the foremost authorities on Ford hay balers and delighted in communicating with others on forums around the world about tractors and balers. Jerry was a well-loved girls softball coach and the proud owner of Timbered Ridge Services. He was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church in Cary, NC. He also loved to cook, make barbeque, and adored anything he could make into a project. He loved music and singing in the church as well as playing bass and other instruments throughout his life. He was most well known for his big heart and ability to care for others. If he was your friend, you had no doubt that he would do everything possible for you. He showed this same kindness and generosity to both family and strangers. If you needed him, he was there.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Greene Cemetery, 965 Peoria Road, Sugar Grove, NC in his cherished mountains overlooking the mountain home he loved. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and North Carolina regulations, social distancing and masks are required for both services.
Online condolences may be shared with the Dishman family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Dishman family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.