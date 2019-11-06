Jeffrey Ray Price, 44, of W. Jefferson, N.C., passed away at his residence on Monday, November 4th, 2019.
He was born February 4th, 1975 in Watauga County, NC to the late Ray Gene and Jessie McCroskey Price.
Jeffrey is survived by his daughter, Jessie Breanne Price of Laurel Springs; a brother, Daryl Price and wife Mandy of Vilas, NC; two nephews, Patrick Edwards and Charlie Price; a niece, Jessie Price; a special friend, Brad Jordan; aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
A memorial service to honor the life of Jeffrey was held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Boone, NC with the Reverends Roy A. Dobyns, Jr. and Eric Miller officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eric Thomas Funeral Service Licensee, LLC, PO Box 114 Sparta, NC 28675 to assist the family with funeral expenses
