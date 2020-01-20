Mr. Jeffrey Dale Hagaman, 57, of Vilas, N.C., passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Born April 18, 1962 in Watauga County, he was the son of the late Rev. James D. Hagaman and Mayselle Glenn Hagaman. He was a member of Meat Camp Baptist Church. Jeff was a dedicated Christian and had made several mission trips to Togo, Africa; helping families and building ponds. He worked for Waters Brothers Construction for over 30 years and was a foreman. Jeff was a strong man, physically and mentally, but mostly he was strong in his faith.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Presnell Hagaman; one daughter, Candace Victoria Hagaman; his mother, Mayselle Glenn Hagaman of Zionville; one sister, Sue McGhinnis and husband Jerry of Sugar Grove, and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services for Jeffrey Dale Hagaman will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Meat Camp Baptist Church. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Townsend and the Rev. David Clippard. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Meat Camp Baptist Church. Burial will be private.
The family respectfully requests no flowers and suggests memorials to Hospital Baptiste Biblique, Togo, Africa, in care of Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Hagaman family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Hagaman family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.