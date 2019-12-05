Mrs. Jeannine Kiser Underdown, 89, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 following a period of declining health.
Mrs. Underdown was born August 3, 1930 in Gaston County, NC to S.F. “Bill” Kiser and Nellie Guy Kiser Byess.
She attended Sacred Heart Academy in Belmont, NC where she served as a cheerleader for Belmont-Abbey High School. Mrs. Underdown attended Lenoir-Rhyne College and was an avid Appalachian State University fan. She was a talented tap-dancer, dancing for the Elkin Centennial and was proud to have danced a jig on Broadway with Terrance Mann.
She loved her Bridge Club and crocheted in her quiet time. Mrs. Underdown volunteered with the Girl Scouts of America and the Caperetts. She was a member of Elkin Presbyterian Church where she volunteered with the Childrens Choir for over 25 years and was a member of the hand bell choir.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack A. Underdown; and son-in-law, Randy Collins.
Survivors include her daughter, Jeannine Underdown Collins of Boone; and special friends, Nancy and Bob Ball, Ann and Dick Merlo and Clyde Burleson.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Hollywood Cemetery in Elkin, NC with Dr. Bill Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at Cedarbrook Country Club in State Road, NC.
In lieu of flowers or food, the family suggest memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 688 N. Bridge Street, Elkin, NC 28621 or to the Jack A. Underdown Scholarship Fund, c/o Appalachian State University Foundation, PO Box 32007, Boone, NC 28608.
The family would like to thank caregivers, Gladys Bauguess, Cindy Welborn, Maggie Welborn and Jodie Atkins; the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice, special friends, Peter Graham, Shannon and Marty Hampton, Janie and Tom Westra, Joy Mathis; her Boone and Appalachian State University family, Tina and Brian Holloway; the lunch bunch at Royalls Soda Shoppe, Debra and Zim Zimmerman and the staff of Cedarbrook Country Club.
Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.