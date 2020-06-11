Jeannie Marie Teague, 63, of Herring Loop, Boone, N.C., passed away Friday evening, June 5, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center.
Jeannie was born May 9, 1957 in Guilford County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late William Jefferson Teague, Sr. and Marie Elliott Teague.
She was a retired Real Estate Broker and a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. My dear sister, Jeannie, passed away yesterday about 11:30p.m., ending her suffering. We will be celebrating her life late next week. I’ll post the details.
Jeannie was beautiful in Heart and Soul. May God continue to Bless her as she joins him in Heaven!
She is survived by one brother, William Jefferson “Jeff” Teague, Jr.; one niece, Ashley Teague of Marietta, Georgia; and one nephew, William J. Teague, III of Peachtree Corners, Georgia.
We will have the service at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12th, 2020 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone, NC. N.C. requires the gathering to be 25 people or less for this outside service. We will attempt to provide a Zoom connection. We will update this Obituary with details. If interested, please let us know and send us your email address.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 170 Council Street, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Teague family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.