Jean Hollars Earp of Granite Falls, N.C., passed away on January 29, 2021 in Conway, S.C.
She was born in Vilas, N.C. to the late Aud and Carrie Hollars on September 27, 1942.
Jean worked 32 years with Caldwell County Schools as a Child Nutrition Manager feeding and loving two generations of children, employees, and her community. Never meeting a stranger, she made friends everywhere she went. She loved God, life, family and friends.
Jean is survived by her son, Steve Earp and wife Donna of Salisbury, N.C.; son, Scott Earp of Oak Island, N.C.; daughter, Sheila Earp of Conway, S.C.; three grandchildren, and two sisters. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Rufus, and two brothers.
Memorial services will be arranged. The Family’s Guest Book is available at MyrtleBeachFuneralHome.com.
