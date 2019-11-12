Jay Lenord Teams, 86 of Vale, N.C., went home to be with the Lord November 11, 2019 at Carolina Caring Catawba Regional Hospice surrounded by his family.
He was born on December 25, 1932 in Shulls Mills, Watauga County to the late Goss Martin Teams, and Martha Carolyn Storie Teams. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Patsy Swift, and Dollie Dotson; and three brothers, Ronda, Ray, and Earl Teems.
Jay graduated from Cove Creek High School where he played football, baseball, and ran track. He served in the United States Army. He was a Mason, member of Snow Lodge #363, and Hope Chapter #1, Order of Eastern Star in Boone, NC. He enjoyed working on the farm and raising cattle.
When Jay lived in Watauga County, he served on multiple boards: Watauga County Commissioner 1980-1988 Chairman 1984-1988, Region D Council of Government, New River Highland — Resource Conservation and Development Council, Advisory Board and Aware Committee Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation — Watauga Division, Watauga County Fire Commissioner, Northwest Regional Housing Authority Board, Board of Trustees — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, Advisory Board — Cove Creek Elementary School, Director Watauga County Farm Bureau, Chairman — Nickels for Know How Referendum, Member of the Watauga County Extension Advisory Board, Watauga County representative to N.C. State University Agricultural Foundation, Director — Northwest Area Agricultural Division, Director for Northwest Area State Feeder Cattle Committee, President Watauga Cattlemen’s Association, Watauga County Polled Hereford Association, Vice-President North Carolina Polled Hereford Association,
Jay is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Presnell Teams; two daughters, Glenda T. Edwards and husband Tim of Salisbury, NC,and Martha P. Teams and husband Tony Baldridge of Vale, NC; one son, Malcolm Teams of Vale, NC; two grand-daughters, Brianna K. Teams of Asheville, NC and Tonya J. Baldridge of Vale, NC, sister, Eva Neil Miller of Vilas, NC; brother, Bob Teems, and wife Mary Ann of Pawleys Island, SC; sister in law, Juanita Teems of Columbia, SC; brother in law, Bob Dotson of Kannapolis, NC; and several nieces, and nephews.
Jay was a member of Corinth Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, and had served on other church committees.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday November 16, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church. Officiating will be the Rev. William Kanupp, and Dr. Bob Teems. Receiving of friends from 12 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., before the service. Burial with Military service at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and contributions may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 7929 W NC Hwy 10, Vale, NC 28168.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.