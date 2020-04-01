Jane Miller Cline, 70, of Cary, North Carolina, a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham.
Jane was born December 24, 1949 in Watauga County, a daughter of Reba Palmer Miller and the late Larna McCoy Miller. She was a retired supervising health care provider for Cigna Health Care. Jane was a Loving Mother and Grandmother. She loved having her family over for Sunday evening dinners and enjoyed spending summer vacations at the beach with her family. Jane was an 8 year Lung Transplant Survivor.
Jane is survived by her husband, Tommy Cline of Cary, North Carolina; one daughter, Leslie Cline Couch and husband Brian Couch, and their children, Wyatt and Shelby Couch, all of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; one son, Jeffrey Cline and wife Jennifer Cline, and their children, Evelyn and Nora Cline, all of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; her mother, Reba Miller of Boone; one brother, Danny Miller of Boone, and one sister-in-law, Laurie Miller of Boone. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and burial for Jane Miller Cline were conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, April 3, 2020, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Officiating was Mr. A.B. Blanton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ellie's Army Foundation, a program of the Duke University Medical Center Lung Transplant Department, at 1051 NE 93rd Street, Miami Shores, Florida, 33138.
Online condolences may be sent to the Cline family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
