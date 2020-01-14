Jane Keplar Gaither, 85, of Burlington, passed away at Hospice Home of Alamance-Caswell on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
A native of Watauga County, N.C., she was the wife of Henry Bagley Gaither, Sr., and daughter of the late Clifton Leroy and Alice White Keplar, of Boone, N.C.
Jane was a graduate of Lees-McRae College and Charlotte Memorial Hospital with certification in Histology. In addition, she was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, church deacon, member of the church choir, Alamance Chorale, Mustang Club of America, Gate City Triad Mustang Club, Alamance County Home Builders Association, Alamance County Master Gardeners, and Alamance Region, Antique Automobile Club of America. She was also a volunteer at the hospital as a pink lady.
She is survived by her husband of over 65 years, Henry Bagley Gaither, Sr. of the home; sons, Henry Bagley Gaither, Jr. and wife, Catherine, of Burlington; David Keplar Gaither of Greensboro; daughter, Sarah Jane Gaither of Crestview, FL; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her sister Suzanne (Greg) Blackmon of Whiteville and brother Cliff Keplar of Charlotte.
Nanny was always happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends, working in her garden, enjoying herself at the beach, and shopping, shopping, and shopping some more! She also loved her Blue Ridge Mountains, and constantly wanted to visit her beloved Boone.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Chapel of the First Presbyterian Church on by Dr. Ronald Shive, pastor. A private inurnment will follow in the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium. The family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Alamance-Caswell in lieu of flowers.
