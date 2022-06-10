James Owen "Jim" Burgess
Brenda Minton

Heaven gained an exceptional storyteller with the peaceful passing of James Owen "Jim" Burgess, 95, on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Jim will be lovingly remembered by Ruth Henson, his children, Linda, Jim Jr., and Joni, Ruth's children, Susan, Michael, and Vickie, and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A service of witness to the resurrection and celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.

Jim never met a stranger always asking "What brought you to Blowing Rock?" He loved Auburn, music and sports. Words from his favorite song encapsulate Jim's life, "I did it my way."

A service of witness to the resurrection and celebration of Jim's life will be held Saturday, June 18th at 3:00 at Rumple Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the fellowship hall.

Memorials may be made to Rumple Presbyterian Church Pastor's Discretionary Fund, PO Box 393, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.

Online condolences may be shared with the Burgess family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Burgess family.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.