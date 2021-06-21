Mr. James Max Fletcher, 76, of Winklers Creek Road, Boone, N.C., passed away at the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Born December 28, 1944, he was the son of the late Mace and Bessie Austin Fletcher. He worked for Winn Dixie Grocery Store for 17 years and for the Town of Boone for a number of years. After her retired Max enjoyed working on his farm and caring for his horses. Max loved people and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nell Jones Fletcher; brothers-in-law, Bill Sherwood, Robert Jones and wife Linda and Ned Jones and wife Judy; a niece, Margaret McGlamery; and a nephew, James Sherwood and wife Maria. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and a number of cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Sherwood.
Funeral services for Mr. Max Fletcher will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Officiating will be the Rev. Michael Townsend and the Rev. Tim Jones. The family will receive friends Saturday morning prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Seby B. Jones Cancer Center, 338 Deerfield Road, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Fletcher family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Fletcher family.
