Mr. James Mack Wall, 73, of Boone, N.C., passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home.
Born January 4, 1947 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Thomas Jefferson and Mae Church Wall. James enjoyed his work as an EMT for many years. He was a NASCAR fan, and especially liked Bill Elliott. His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy. James was the family storyteller and also took pride in his flower gardens.
James is survived by four daughters, Angie Wall of Boone, Anita Wall Nixon and husband Richard of Franklinville, Shannon Wall Robinson and husband Clint of Mountain City, and Crystal Wall Christian and husband Richard of West Jefferson; seven grandchildren, Brandon Mast, Brittany Hayes and husband Curtis, Blake Robinson, Weston Robinson, Tommy Christian, Darius Christian, Paige Mast Blevins and husband Cody Blevins; and one sister, Sandy Miller and husband Junior. Great grandchildren, Hunter Mast, Harper Blevins, Leo Christian and Camdyn Dancy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, William Ronald Mast, Jr., four sisters, Lucille Miller, Myrtle Miller, Irene Hartley and Sarah Jones and two brothers, T. J. Wall and Danny Wall.
Funeral services for Mr. James Mack Wall will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hunters Heros Scholarship Fund. PO Box 1586, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Wall family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Wall family.
