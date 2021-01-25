James “Jamie” Roy Wallace, Jr, 49, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.
He was born in Watauga County, NC on September 28, 1971 to Shirley Harmon Parsons and the late James Roy Wallace, Sr.
Jamie liked tinkering with cars. He was a great painter, tile layer while working in construction.
Those left to cherish his memories include his mother, Shirley Parsons and husband Roger; daughter, Colby Wallace; son, Kyle Wallace; sisters, Traci Hoosier, Jenna Wallace, and Mary Wallace; brother, Barry Reese and wife Shannon; granddaughter, Zayda; nephews, Jacob and Jaylen; niece, Gillian; several cousins, aunts and uncles.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from Liberty Methodist Church Cemetery (Matney, NC) with Preacher David Ward to officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of James Roy Wallace has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.
