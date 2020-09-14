James Cecil Weaver, Jr., 69, of Millers Creek, N.C., passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home.
He was born December 28, 1950 in Hillsborough, Florida to Master Sergeant James Cecil Weaver, Sr. and Imogene Ella McLeod Weaver. Mr. Weaver was of the Baptist faith and owned his own business where he was an automobile paint technician. He enjoyed kayaking and fishing. James was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Duane Gates.
Mr. Weaver is survived by his wife, Linda Leer Weaver; son, James Cecil Weaver, III and spouse Renee of Wilkesboro; grandchildren, Melissa Kuykendall, Matthew Weaver, James "J.C." Weaver IV; great grandchildren, Cameron Zimmerman, Jayanna Weaver, Olivia Weaver and Maverick Weaver.
No service will be held.
Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
