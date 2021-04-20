Jack Denver Storie, 83, of Newland, N.C., passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Cannon Memorial Hospital.
Jack Storie hung drywall for a living before becoming disabled in 1965. The father of two sons, Gregory Storie and Mark Storie both of Maryland' four grandchildren, Christina, Courtney, Joseph and Kaycie Storie all of Maryland; a sister, Jewel Storie Cook and a host of Nieces and nephews which all loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ivy W. Storie and Floy Ethel Jones Storie; seven sisters, Louise Rupard, Alverta Yates, Beulah Trivette, Ivalee Davis, Carol Sue Storie, Janice Storie Cook Davis and Nellie Pearl Storie; and two brothers, Charles Storie and Chester Storie.
Jack was of the Baptist faith and loved his church family. Fall Creek Church is where Uncle Jack rode his cart to each and every Sunday. Though he walked with a limp and a cane, he held his head high and made do with what God gave him. I'm sure he shouted “HELLO” as he walked through the pearly gates just like he said on earth about thirty times a day. You will be missed Uncle Jack, but only till we meet again.
Funeral services were conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The Reverend Adam Davis officiated. Interment followed in Beech Mountain Cemetery.
The family received friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fall Creek Baptist Church, care of Beth Crawford, 248 Snow Hill Lane, Elk Park, North Carolina, 28622 or to Beech Mountain Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be sent to the Storie family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
