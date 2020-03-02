Iva Nelle Wilson Hartley

Iva W. Hartley, 76, from Boone, N.C., passed away peacefully at the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge in Blowing Rock, N.C., on February 28, 2020.
Ms. Hartley was born in Buncombe County, and grew up in Burnsville and Weaverville, N.C. She graduated from North Buncombe High School where she loved being a majorette and acting in the Drama Club. She attended Appalachian State University, graduating first with a Bachelors degree in education and later achieved two Masters degrees in education and business. She taught 5th and 6th grade at Blowing Rock Elementary School for the majority of her 30 years in the education field. Many former students cite Ms. Hartley as both one of their toughest teachers, and their favorite. After retiring from teaching, Iva pursued her love of antiques, and was owner of A Piece of the Past, an antique store in downtown Boone, where she reigned as the Queen of King Street. She enjoyed traveling often to the beach and to places like Chicago, Canada, Cancun, and Italy. Iva loved music, laughter, watching her grandsons play baseball, and a good cup of coffee.
Iva was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Hollis Wilson and Lola Byrd Wilson; her husband, James R. Hartley; and by her sister-in-law, Elaine Jolly.
Iva is survived by one daughter, Heather Hartley and her husband, Phil Reynolds; one son, Eric Hartley and his wife, Lynette Brown Hartley; one sister, Joyce Wilson Huggins and her husband, Larry; two nieces, Michele Huggins and Laura Huckaby; one nephew, Scott Ferwerda: and one brother-in-law, Gary Hartley. In addition, she is survived by two grandchildren, Ethan Hartley and Eli Hartley, one step-grandson, Sam Reynolds, and numerous cousins.
A Celebration of the Life of Iva Hartley will be held at The First Baptist Church, 375 W. King Street, Boone, N.C. on Sunday, March 8, 2020. The family will begin receiving friends at 12:30pm with a service at 2:00pm. The service will be followed by a burial at Mount Lawn Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to Austin and Barnes Funeral Home, or donations can be made in Iva's honor to The Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care of the High Country, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or at www.caldwellhospice.org
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the compassion and care provided by the staff of the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
