Iva Kay Trivett Baumgardner, 73, of 4040 Hardin Road, Boone, N.C., passed away, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her residence.
The daughter of the late James Ivan Trivett and Annabelle Louella Norris Trivett, she was born June 18, 1947 in Avery County.
She is survived by one daughter, Tanna Greathouse and husband Micah of Boone; a grand-cat-son, Noodles Doodles; one sister, Karen Trivett Clontz and husband Kenneth of Sawmills, North Carolina; two nieces, Shauna Wyatt and husband Ben of Hudson and Kamie Wingler and husband Adam of Lenoir; and her great nieces and nephews, Eli, Tate and Anna June Wingler and Luke and Kayla Wyatt. She is also survived by a special group of friends who enjoyed meaningful fellowship and loving neighbors who were always there for her.
A memorial service for Iva Kay Trivett Baumgardner will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3: p.m. at the Mount Vernon Baptist Church’s Pavilion. Pastor Bud Russell will officiate.
Services will be held outdoors at the pavilion. Please bring a chair to set in the meadow. The family requests that a mask be worn and to practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.
Online condolences may be sent to the Baumgardner family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
