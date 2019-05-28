Irene Wall Hartley, 85, of Robin Lane, Boone, N.C., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday afternoon, May 23, 2019 at Harris Hospice in Charlotte.
Born June 8, 1933 in Ashe County, she was a daughter of Thomas Jefferson and Vertie (Mae) Church Wall. Irene grew up attending Blackburn Methodist Church in Todd in her younger days, and later, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Irene dearly loved her family and friends with a deep devotion. She enjoyed playing basketball and, later in life, she thoroughly loved following Carolina Panther games. Mrs. Hartley was employed by IRC in Boone before retiring after 40 years.
Irene is survived by her children, Dana G. Hartley and wife, Kathy, of Mint Hill, Greg V. Hartley of Fort Mill, SC, Linda G. Hartley and her partner, Thomas Greene, of Boone, and Jerry W. Hartley of San Diego, CA; step-son, Steve Hartley and wife, Martha, of Fort Mill, SC; daughter-in-law, Donna Hartley of Charlotte; step-daughter-in-law, Nancy Hartley of Fort Mill, SC; sisters, Sandy Miller and husband, Junior, of Rural Hall, and Sarah Jones of Boone; brother, Jimmy Wall of Boone; seven grandchildren, Amber Fox of Greensboro, Emily Hartley of Charlotte, Daniel Shipes of Taylorsville, Gary Mabe of Wilkesboro, Franklyn Caudill, Patrick Caudill and wife, Cindy, and Jimmy Caudill and wife, Amy, all of Millers Creek; step-granddaughter, Stephanie Hartley of Summerville, SC; 12 great-grandchildren, and a large number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vance Hartley; sister, Patricia Caudill; brothers, Danny and Thomas Wall, Jr.; and sisters, Lucille Miller and Myrtle Miller.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon, May 27th,at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Minister Gordon Noble. The family received friends Monday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services followed at Mt. Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hartley family.
