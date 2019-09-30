On Sunday, September 22, 2019, Irene Thomas Trivette, passed away at the age of 81 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Irene was born January 16th, 1938 and was a lifelong resident of Zionville, N.C., until relocating to Mocksville, N.C., recently to live closer to family.
An avid gardener in spring and summer, she loved birds and nature. During the cooler months she enjoyed creating her own unique crafts and jewelry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Asa Thomas and Mamie McGlamery Thomas; her siblings Mont Thomas, Eugene Thomas, Billy Dean Thomas, Kenneth Thomas, Margaret Sue Wallace; and daughter, Wanda K. Trivette.
Irene is survived by her two sons, Dennis L Trivette of Mountain City, Tn, and David L Trivette of Palm Coast FL; a daughter, Pamela Fitzgerald of Winston Salem N.C.; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and one sister, Jana Lea Thomas of Zionville.
A private family service will be held and officiated by Rev. David Lunceford.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Samaritans Purse of Boone, NC.
Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683, has assisted the Trivette family with these arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
