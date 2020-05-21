Irene Simmons Clawson, 91, of Rainbow Trail, Boone, N.C., passed away Tuesday evening, May 19, 2020, at her home.
Irene was born April 26, 1929 in Bristol, Tennessee, a daughter of the late James and Ethel Moody Simmons. Irene was a loving wife, dedicated mother, doting grandmother, and beloved friend to many.
Nursing was her true calling in life; she dedicated herself to the care of others and was named the most outstanding student in her nursing class. After completing her RN training, she provided skilled, compassionate care for patients at Watauga Medical Center and left an impression on those she met. When Irene retired from nursing, she continued to share her talents through volunteering and service work with her church. She was a member of Doe Ridge Baptist Church.
Irene was also a fervent Braves fan who never missed a game. She spent many evenings watching or listening to the broadcasts and rooting for her favorite team. Her family and friends will greatly miss her humor, her kindness, and her patience.
She is survived by her son, Junior Shore and wife Emerita of the home; three granddaughters, Caroline Shore of Raleigh, Emmie Shore of Nashville, Tennessee, and Rosemarie Shore of Raleigh; three step-daughters, Dianne Brown and husband Eddie, Donna Vannoy and husband David, and Denise Critcher and husband Roger; and her step-grandchildren, Addie Critcher, Kristina Smith and husband Adam, Amanda Critcher, Andrew Critcher, Samuel Vannoy and wife Ashley, Jason Brown, and Leah Sloey and husband Jeff. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Homer W. Shore, Sr.; her second husband, the Reverend Archie Clawson; one step-grandson, Matthew Vannoy, and several brothers and sisters.
Private graveside services for Irene Simmons Clawson will be conducted at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Clawson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
