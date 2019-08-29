Ira Clay Wilson, 90, of Clay Wilson Road, Zionville, N.C., passed away Monday evening, August 26, 2019, at his home.
Clay was born January 8, 1929 in Watauga County, a son of James Hamilton Wilson and Hattie Wallace Wilson. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and was an employee for Winkler’s Plumbing for over 30 years. Clay was also a farmer for most of his life.
He is survived by three granddaughters, Regina Graham and husband David of Zionville, Janna Lyons and husband Brent of Todd, and Emily Sheffield and husband Adam of Banner Elk; eight great-grandchildren, Evan, Abby and Alyssa Graham, Eli Lyons, Rayley and Carson Moretz, and Lucy and Rory Sheffield; and two sisters, Faye Potter; his twin sister, and Georgia Pardue and husband Edgar, all of Zionville. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Wilson; one son, James Ray “Butch” Wilson; one sister, Pearl Martin; and one brother, Earl Wilson.
Funeral services for Ira Clay Wilson were conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, August 30, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The body lay in state, at the church, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.. Officiating was Pastor Allan Perry. Burial followed in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends Friday afternoon, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Wilson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.